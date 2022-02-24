RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is one of the busiest places in the entire country for illegal activity on the border.

On Wednesday, the United States Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz returned to the RGV to speak with agents on the front lines about what they are seeing and their concerns.

One of those concerns is unaccompanied children.

“Just a couple of days ago, we had a 5-week-old abandoned. The child was almost run over by an ATV and that’s a problem,” said Chief Ortiz, “Every day we have 1,300 to 1,400 hundred family units or unaccompanied children come across this border.”

The children are left to fend for themselves.

Then there are also the innocent people caught in the middle of a smugglers’ paradise.

“Another thing that is very concerning to me is pursuits. We’re seeing younger people get involved with trafficking of migrants and drugs, we’re also seeing brazen smugglers,” said Ortiz, “Just this morning we had two different accidents from pursuits just in this area alone.”

One of those caused major delays and nearly involved innocent drivers on the roads of La Joya, Texas. Just less than a mile away from a school campus.

An issue at the top of Ortiz’s list is fixing a loophole where underage smugglers are released.

Teen human and drug smugglers are being targeted through social media and persuaded by fast cash. Making them easy targets for drug cartels. Often, after the teen smuggler is arrested, they are let go because of their age.

“That’ll change, not only are you going to get prosecuted for smuggling, we’re going to try and have enhancement charges to ensure that doesn’t continue,” explained Ortiz on changing policy.

He said he is working with both the state and federal government to make prosecution harder and make adjustments to the policy where need be.

In 24 hours, there were nearly 6,000 apprehensions: 1,300 of them were family units, 700 were single adults. All 6,000 entered illegally across the border.

“They’re from 144 different countries on any single day, so that’s problematic for us,” said Ortiz.

On top of the surge in numbers, there’s also a surge in hard drugs. Already this fiscal year, CBP data shows. Ortiz said more than 234,000 pounds of drugs were seized.

Methamphetamine was the number one seized narcotic this fiscal year.

“What we’re seeing now is meth, fentanyl, and it’s making it into every community across the United States,” said Ortiz.

To stop those drugs, agents need to be on the frontlines. Something that isn’t happening as often as it once was.

“We do not have enough agents and I’m working very closely with Congress to get us more staffing,” said Ortiz.

The goal, Ortiz says, is to hire about 2,000 more Border Patrol agents.

On top of being short-staffed, the agency is now battling potential violence from the other side of the river.

Recently, a memo was sent to agents to be on high alert when out patrolling in a specific area as there was possible information about attacks on law enforcement from the Mexican side.

“I am concerned about cross-border fire and cartel violence, so we’re working mirrored patrol with Mexican partners, National Guard, and the military,” said Ortiz.

It isn’t just the agents that are becoming targets, recently a boat capsized leaving multiple migrants to drown in Port Mansfield, Texas.

“Those numbers have gone up, had it not been for agents willing to jump in the river or climb a mountain to rescue someone stranded and injured, I do think those numbers would be much higher,” said Ortiz on rescues.

So what comes next?

Chief Ortiz said the next step is to get additional resources sent to this part of the border to help out the agents on the line.

“I’m very very proud of the hard work the agents are doing. I just have to do a better job of making sure they have the resources they need,” said Ortiz.

Those resources include all access roads and patrol zones, as well as hiring additional personnel.