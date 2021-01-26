US Border Patrol and State of Tamaulipas identify new suspects

EDINBURG, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector and the Mexican State of Tamaulipas, announced they have identified 10 new suspects targeted under the Se Busca Información initiative.

According to the agency’s news release, the “Se Busca” initiative was enacted to locate, disrupt and displace members of criminal organizations. These individuals present threats to the region while encouraging the public to assist in removing criminals from our communities.

Source: U.S. CBP

This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, officials decided to forego a public gathering and instead agreed to produce videos that will be shared online and through social media platforms, said the news release.

Billboards, posters, flyers, and videos of the top ten targets will be displayed in heavily traveled locations throughout the region.

Border Patrol said along with the pictures of the targets, two phone numbers are listed allowing the public to provide anonymous tips to assist in the arrest of these individuals.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.