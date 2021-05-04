US Army Corps of Engineers awards contract to dredge jetty

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The City of South Padre Island, the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the Texas General Land Office, and Cameron County announced their partnership are working together to renourish the beaches on South Padre Island.

According to the city’s news release, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract to Weeks Marine. They will perform the regular maintenance dredging of the Brazos Santiago Pass Jetty and entrance channel.

The sediment to be dredged will be used in a beneficial way. It is estimated that 360,000 cubic yards will need to be dredged where 270,000 cubic yards will be placed at the northern end of the city limits and 90,000 cubic yards of the material will be placed at Isla Blanca Park.

The work is expected to begin at the north end on May 7 and then work southward.

Project completion is expected on or around June 6 at Isla Blanca Park, said the news release.