US Air Force veteran announces run for Hidalgo County Clerk

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dr. Minerva Diaz has filed to run for Hidalgo County Clerk.

Dr. Diaz’s announced her intention to run for the position currently held by current County Clerk Arturo Guajardo.

“Hidalgo County is a growing community of over 800,000 residents according to the US Census and I am prepared and ready to lead our County into a new direction with my years of military service and leadership,” said Diaz.

Diaz said she wants to ensure the county clerk’s office remains open for business to ensure residents and businesses have no interruption of services while recognizing the safety of everyone.

Dr. Diaz served as a former Captain and Veteran in the United States Air Force and has served as an Air Force Investigator, Operations Manager, Command and Control Officer.

She said she seeks to have fair elections, efficient record-keeping, and service to all.

Diaz will be on the March Primary Republican ballot and General Election ballot in November.