MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Wellness Coalition and Tito’s Handmade Vodka philanthropic team members partnered to renovate a local farm Tuesday morning.

BWC and Love, Tito’s Community Gardens gathered to completely revamp La Mancha Urban Farm located in Brownsville.

La Mancha teaches families to farm and increase the amount of locally grown food.

The local coalition group established La Mancha in 2015 as an education and producing farm to restore food vulnerability in Brownsville.

“Love, Tito’s is our philanthropic heartbeat where a lot of our employees get out and get into the community,” Lisa Nuccio, Field Sales Manager for Tito’s Handmade Vodka said.

The two groups planted seeds, cleared garden beds, laid mulch, and created a gravel pathway. They also installed an all-new shade structure, tables, washing stations, a greenhouse and painted a storage shed.

The renovation aims to increase the capacity of food production and enhance a community co-space.

“We started looking in the Texas area and we started looking in the Brownsville area and we felt the need was great here,” Nuccio said.

The BWC has been with community partners such as Tito’s, the City of Brownsville, and the UT School of Public Health.

“We want to ask the community to support and continue supporting nonprofits,” Vero Dimas, Executive Director for the Brownsville Wellness Coalition said. “This [La Mancha Farm] is their space. They can always come here to learn to harvest and to take some fruits and vegetables.”

