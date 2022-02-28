BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When the omicron strain came into play, the city of Brownsville was listed as one of the most vulnerable cities in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to Dr. Arturo Rodriguez, the Brownsville Public Health and Wellness Director, the omicron variant played a huge role in the increase of COVID-19 cases.

“The omicron variant was part of the reason that we had increased from a two to a three,” he said.

Dr. Rodriguez said thankfully cases dropped which helped with the preparation of Charro Days.

“Everything Charro Days were very responsible this year, we had a meeting week after week and we monitored the rates and we gave regular reports to the organizers and we actually supported and visited them prior to the events,” he said.

Although there has been a decrease, Dr. Rodriguez said precautions are still encouraged.

“We know what works and at this point, we just serve to remind individuals that we know wearing a mask in situations where they’re going to be in close proximity or indoors for an extended period of time,” he said.

Dr. Rodriguez said the city is hopeful that it will continue to see progress when it comes to lowering the threat level.

“As of yesterday, we were seeing a 10 percent of TSAB which is a Trauma Service Area Region B rate that was in the 10 percent, anything below five percent is considered to be in a safe level; we’ve been having conversations that when we get to the five percent and we turn it about two percent, we hope to go to a level 2 to a level 1,” he said.

While the pandemic lingers on, Dr. Rodriguez said getting vaccinated is still considered the best protection against the virus.

He said lowering the threat level will help hospitals address non-covid related emergencies.