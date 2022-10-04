MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have arrested a man who was wanted following a disturbance involving a weapon last week.

After four days of being listed as wanted by police, Pedro Ortiz IV, 21, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, the McAllen Police Department said Tuesday.

At about 2:48 p.m. Friday, McAllen police responded to the 2200 block of S. 10th Street in reference to a disturbance in which a man displayed a weapon and left the area.

Police secured warrants of arrest for Ortiz on charges of deadly conduct.

Ortiz’s arraignment is pending, police said Tuesday.