Update: UTRGV Police release details regarding ‘suspicious package’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – UTRGV has released new details regarding a suspicious package found at the Edinburg campus that prompted a building evacuation Tuesday morning.

The suspicious package was found in the surplus warehouse of the off-campus Community Engagement and Student Success (CESS) Building.

Out of “an abundance of caution” the building was quickly evacuated and operations were back to normal two hours later.

The McAllen Bomb Squad was called to assist and determined that the package was a “fake explosive device and not a threat to the campus community.”