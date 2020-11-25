UPDATE: Suspect fleeing on foot during chase leaves one officer injured

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – An officer with the Harlingen Police Department attempted to stop a male suspect wanted for multiple felony charges Tuesday afternoon.

According to Harlingen Police, the officer recognized the suspect as wanted for the warrant.

When approached by the officer, the male suspect drove off in a four-door-vehicle in the parking lot of Lowes Home Improvement, striking a police unit, read Harlingen PD’s Facebook post. He then bailed out from his vehicle on Tree Top Road near Louisiana Avenue.

His vehicle then rolled into a canal bank and ran through a neighborhood in Massachusetts street and stole a truck striking two more police units leaving one officer injured.

The suspect attempted to hit police officers with the stolen vehicle where officers were forced to discharge their firearms striking the male driver “at least one time,” the Facebook post reads.

Harlingen Police Department Facebook post, Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020.

The suspect then fled on foot continuing to evade arrest until the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Cameron County deputies assisted Harlingen PD to apprehend the male suspect.

The chase ended on Findley Drive and Pittman Avenue.

The suspect was transported by EMS to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen where his condition and identity are still not known.

He faces multiple felony charges and is a person of interest in a previous case of aggravated assault, according to the Facebook post.

The injured officer was also transported to Valley Baptist Medical Care with non-life-threatening injuries.

“In accordance with department policy and practices, all Harlingen Police Officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave,” Harlingen Police Department via Facebook.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.