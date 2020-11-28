UPDATE: Sheriff Eddie Guerra released from hospital, ‘feeling much better’

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) – Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra is currently at home with family after his release from Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) from being treated for COVID-19.

Guerra was admitted to DHR earlier this month and was released on Thanksgiving Day. Through a phone interview with CBS 4/KVEO 23, Sheriff Guerra said he was treated with “steroids, two pints of plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient and Remdesivir.”

He says he is doing much better and is undergoing physical therapy after being diagnosed with acute respiratory failure.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra’s Facebook post on COVID-19 recovery, Nov. 23, 2020.

“I am feeling a lot better and am at home with my wife and son who are looking after me,” said Guerra. “I have not had a fever in the last seven days and want to thank the DHR staff and everyone who kept me in their prayers.”

Although he is slowly recovering, Guerra adds that “we are not out of the woods with this virus,” and need to continue following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

He concluded that those who have contracted COVID-19 to seek treatment by medical health experts.