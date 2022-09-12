We are continuing to monitor the increasing water levels in the main reservoirs that affect residents in the Valley as areas that feed into the Rio Grande have seen an uptick in rain over the last few weeks.

According to the International Boundary Water Commission, reservoirs in the Rio Conchos in Mexico have reported major jumps. One reservoir in particular, Luis Leon, went from 12% full on August 15th to 132% full on September 6th.

Many other reservoirs that eventually flow into the Rio Grande also saw large increases that brought them to over 100% full.

Results from this rain are also being measured and recorded by the Texas Water Development Board with Amistad Reservoir up to 41% full and Falcon Reservoir at 16.6% full.

More help over the next week is expected to come from the U.S. side of the river as moisture moving into New Mexico will bring more rainfall into the Rio Grande’s tributaries in that state.