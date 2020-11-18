UPDATE: Mercedes police officer struck by vehicle at outlet mall; investigating drug activity

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) – According to the Mercedes Public Safety Department Facebook post, the officer involved in an auto-ped incident at the Rio Grande Premium Outlets in Mercedes early Tuesday, was struck by a vehicle when officers were approaching a “suspected illicit drug activity” in the area.

The male driver of the “gray four-door vehicle” involved, ran over one of the officers as law enforcement tried to make contact with all individuals.

The injured officer whose identity is not known due to the ongoing investigation and next of kin was transported to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Mercedes Public Safety Dept. via Facebook post on Mercedes officer Nov. 17, 2020

All suspects involved have been apprehended.

Mercedes officer struck by vehicle investigating drug activity at Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets on Nov. 17, 2020

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.