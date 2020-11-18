UPDATE: Mercedes officer struck at outlet mall released from hospital

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) – On Tuesday, Nov. 17, a Mercedes officer was run over by a male driver at the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets when approaching “a suspected illicit drug activity” according to a Facebook post by Mercedes Public Safety Department.

Mercedes Public Safety Dept. via Facebook Nov. 17, 2020.

City Manager of Mercedes, Sergio Zavala confirmed the injured officer was released from the hospital Tuesday night and is with family.

His injuries are non-life-threatening and is expected to recover. Mercedes Chief of Police, Dagoberto Chavez relayed this information to Zavala.

Mercedes officer injured at the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets, Nov. 17, 2020.

The officer’s identity is still not known at the time of press.