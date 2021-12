Editor’s note: The article was updated to clarify that the man was in his 60s, rather than 60 years old.

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after a structure fire in Edinburg.

Edinburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 1100 block of E. Schunior Street on Thursday afternoon.

A man in his 60s was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio where he later died, according to officials with the City of Edinburg.

The investigation on the cause of the fire is still ongoing.