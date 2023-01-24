Update: This robbery attempt was previously reported on ValleyCentral. However, authorities on Tuesday updated the case with surveillance camera images.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New photos have been released showing a man suspected of wielding a knife during a robbery attempt this month at a convenient store just outside the Harlingen city limits.

A man wearing a black hoodie and mask is shown in this surveillance camera image provided by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. (Courtesy of CCSO)

The robbery attempt happened at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the La Mexico Store located at 14737 US Expressway 83 near Harlingen, according to a release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Surveillance footage shows the man as a Hispanic in his late teens, approximately 5’5, 130 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, grey sweatpants and white shoes, the sheriff’s office stated.

On Jan. 15, deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at a convenience store, the release said.

Upon arrival, the clerk told sheriffs a man entered the store “brandishing a knife” and demanded money from the clerk, deputies said.

The man is suspected to drive a newer grey BMW four door model with tinted windows (Courtesy of CCSO)

According to the release, the clerk refused, the man left the store and fled to the west.

“The suspect was possibly driving a newer model gray BMW 4 door car with tinted windows,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information or the whereabouts of the man should call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.