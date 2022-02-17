ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton Police announced they have made an arrest in connection to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Feb. 14 at the Speedy Drive-Thru.

Alton Police investigators said they identified a juvenile suspect who confessed to the crime. The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon and formally charged with aggravated robbery.

Initially, police reported that a male subject wearing a black hoodie sweater with a white Nike logo on front, black shorts, black socks, and white shoes entered the establishment and displayed a handgun.

He demanded money from the cash register and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.