LASARA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an update from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said a 2-year-old child died as a result of a gunshot wound in Lasara.

At 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence at the intersection of 6th and Wells streets in reference to a child with a gunshot wound.

While responding to the scene, deputies were told there was a man who also suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies tended to the child who had a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man, identified as the child’s father, had a gunshot wound to his “legs and groin area,” the post stated.

The child was airlifted to Valley Baptist Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries. The father was transported via ambulance to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

“Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is possibly accidental,” the sheriff’s office post stated.

The investigation remains ongoing.