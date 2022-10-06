McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police provided new details after making two new arrests in connection to a shooting that happened after an altercation outside a bar in downtown McAllen.

McAllen police charged Naila Reyes, 28, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The two individuals are pending arraignment.

The dispute originated at No Manches Wuey located on the 200 block of 17th Street in McAllen, according to police.

Responding officers located the victim at the 1600 block of Beaumont Street with gunshot wounds to his upper body, after receiving a call from a reporting person.

Police are also locating one additional suspect in connection to the shooting.

McAllen police identified Joel Gonzalez Jr., 19, as a person of interest. Gonzalez is described as 170 pounds and 5-feet, 7-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

As of Thursday, a total of five people have been arrested and three are wanted.

Anyone with information to Gonzalez’s whereabouts or details about the shooting is advised to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.