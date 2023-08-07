PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr is asking drivers to pre-plan for the upcoming road closures for the I-2/1-69C Interchange Project.
Officials say, the closures begin on Monday, Aug. 7 and last through Friday, Aug. 25.
The following are dates and times of the upcoming road closures:
|Date
|Time
|Closure
|Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|I-69C Northbound Frontage road will be closed between I-2 and SH495
|Mid-August for demolition of the original ‘Harlingen to Edinburg Connector’
|overnight hours
|I-2 Westbound main lanes will be closed between Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road
|Mid-August
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|I-2 westbound Frontage road will be closed between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard
|Thursday, August 10 and Friday August 11
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|Cage Boulevard underpass will be closed in both directions
|Wednesday,August 9 through Saturday, August 19
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|U.S. Business 83 underpass will be closed
|Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 25
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|SH945 underpass will be closed
|Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 10
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|Right lane closures on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Oblate Drive and Cesar Chavez exit ramp
Left lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes
between Cage Boulevard and Gumwood Street
|Friday, August 11
|11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
|Right lane closures on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Oblate Drive and Cesar Chavez exit ramp
Left lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes
between Cage Boulevard and Gumwood Street
|Saturday, August 12
|9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
|Right lane closures on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Oblate Drive and Cesar Chavez exit ramp
Left lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes
between Cage Boulevard and Gumwood Street
|Wednesday August, 9 through Friday, August 11
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|Right lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes
between the Jackson Road exit and the Sugar Road
exit