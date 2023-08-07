PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr is asking drivers to pre-plan for the upcoming road closures for the I-2/1-69C Interchange Project.

Officials say, the closures begin on Monday, Aug. 7 and last through Friday, Aug. 25.

The following are dates and times of the upcoming road closures:

DateTimeClosure
Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 118 p.m. to 6 a.m.I-69C Northbound Frontage road will be closed between I-2 and SH495
Mid-August for demolition of the original ‘Harlingen to Edinburg Connector’overnight hoursI-2 Westbound main lanes will be closed between Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road
Mid-August 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.I-2 westbound Frontage road will be closed between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard
Thursday, August 10 and Friday August 118 p.m. to 6 a.m. Cage Boulevard underpass will be closed in both directions
Wednesday,August 9 through Saturday, August 198 p.m. to 6 a.m. U.S. Business 83 underpass will be closed
Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 258 p.m. to 6 a.m.SH945 underpass will be closed
Monday, August 7 through Thursday, August 108 p.m. to 6 a.m. Right lane closures on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Oblate Drive and Cesar Chavez exit ramp

Left lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes
between Cage Boulevard and Gumwood Street
Friday, August 1111 p.m. to 7 a.m. Right lane closures on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Oblate Drive and Cesar Chavez exit ramp

Left lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes
between Cage Boulevard and Gumwood Street
Saturday, August 129 p.m. to 8 a.m.Right lane closures on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Oblate Drive and Cesar Chavez exit ramp

Left lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes
between Cage Boulevard and Gumwood Street
Wednesday August, 9 through Friday, August 118 p.m. to 6 a.m. Right lane closure on the I-2 eastbound main lanes
between the Jackson Road exit and the Sugar Road
exit