PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction for the overhead bridge in the McAllen to Edinburg direct connector and reconstruction on Jackson Road and U.S. Business 83 begins next week.
Road closures start on Monday, June 19 through Saturday, June 24.
The following are the dates, times and detours regarding the closures:
|Date
|Time
|Road Closure
|Detour
|Monday, June 19 and Friday, June 23
|8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday
11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday
|I-2 Eastbound main lanes will be closed between Jackson Road and Cage Boulevard.
|Traffic will be detoured to exit Jackson Road
|Tuesday, 20 to Thursday, June 22
|Closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
|I-2 Westbound main lanes will be closed between Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road.
|All traffic will be rerouted to exit Cage Boulevard.
|Tuesday, 20 to Thursday, June 22
|Closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
|I-2 Eastbound main lanes will be closed between Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic’s Drive.
|All traffic will be rerouted to exit Sugar Road.
|Monday, June 19, Friday June 23 and Saturday, June 24
|Closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|U.S. Business 83 underpass at I-2
|Monday, June 19 to Sunday, June 25
|Monday to Thursday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Friday, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Saturday, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
|Right lane closures on I-2 Eastbound between Jackson Avenue and Sugar Road
|Tuesday, June 20 to Thursday, June 22
|Closures are from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|Left two lanes on I-2 Eastbound Frontage Rad between Jackson Road exit ramp and Jackson Road.
|Traffic will be rerouted to south at the dedicated right turn lane at Jackson Road.