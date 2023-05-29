PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Upcoming road closures will affect those traveling nightly through the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project for the first week of June.

The closures are necessary for construction activities related to the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists through alternate routes.

The I-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes will be fully closed between May 30 and June 1. Eastbound main lanes on I-2 will be fully closed between the Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic’s Drive.

The I-2 westbound main lanes will be fully closed between the Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road. The closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Additionally, the Raul Longoria underpass will be closed fro, 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. in both directions between May 30 and June 1.

The I-69C southbound frontage road will be fully closed between SH495 and I-2, in Pharr. The closure will take place nightly, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 29 through June 3. The I-2 westbound frontage road will also be closed nightly between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road, in Pharr. The closure will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 30 through June 3.

Nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday the U.S. Business 83 underpass will continue to be intermittently closed nightly in both directions

The I-69C southbound main lanes will be fully closed between the Sioux Road exit ramp and Eldora Road. The closure will take place nightly Tuesday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Additionally, the roads will be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday and from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.