PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the I-2 and I-69C interchange project, there will be lane closures starting Tuesday, Jan. 3.
According to a news release, the lane closure will begin from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Jan. 3 through Sunday Jan. 8 between eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive.
The intersection and lane closures are as follows:
Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday Jan. 6
- Temporary full closure of the Jackson Avenue underpass at I-2
- Left lane closure on the I-2 westbound main lanes between Gumwood and Sugar Road
Thursday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 8
- Temporary full closure of the Sioux Road underpass at I-69C
The eastbound traffic will be directed to exit at Sugar Road and re-enter to the main lanes through the next entrance ramp, just east of Cage Boulevard.
The lane closure is due to the installation of steel girders.