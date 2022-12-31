PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the I-2 and I-69C interchange project, there will be lane closures starting Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to a news release, the lane closure will begin from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Jan. 3 through Sunday Jan. 8 between eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive.

The intersection and lane closures are as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Friday Jan. 6

Temporary full closure of the Jackson Avenue underpass at I-2

Left lane closure on the I-2 westbound main lanes between Gumwood and Sugar Road

Thursday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 8

Temporary full closure of the Sioux Road underpass at I-69C

The eastbound traffic will be directed to exit at Sugar Road and re-enter to the main lanes through the next entrance ramp, just east of Cage Boulevard.

The lane closure is due to the installation of steel girders.