McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Disability Chamber of Commerce Rio Grande Valley is hosting an inclusive job fair and networking event this month.

DCC-RGV is partnering with Texas Workforce Solutions to bring the inclusive job fair to life and hire individuals of all abilities.

The event, RGV H.I.R.E.S. (Helping Individuals Reach Exponential Success) is focusing on building a bridge between businesses and the disability community in the Valley.

Attendees will receive on-site job application support and access information and resources about job readiness and interviewing skills, self-advocacy, effective communication and professional growth.

Job seekers with and without disabilities are encouraged to attend the event to network with companies from retail, local government, restaurant, hospitality, banking, industrial and manufacturing industries.

RGV H.I.R.E.S. will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, April 12 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton McAllen Convention Center located on 800 Convention Center Blvd.