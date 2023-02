HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lighthouse Recovery is hosting a conference from Feb. 17 through 19 at Connect Point on 622 E. Jefferson Ave. in Harlingen.

Lighthouse Recovery invites those struggling with addiction, or a family member struggling with addiction to hear the powerful testimonies of individuals that have overcome their dependence on drugs or alcohol through the home or through a self-program.

For more information, call Pastor Isidro Soto at 956-521-5620.