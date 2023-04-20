BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police reporting the Gateway International Bridge is reopened and traffic is flowing after a brief closure overnight.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, Public Information Officer with Brownsville Police said around midnight to 1 a.m. Thursday, a group of about 700 to 1,000 migrants was trying to cross.

Sandoval said Brownsville Police along with county, state, and federal police were on hand to assist.

No reports of injury or property were reported and the migrants eventually turned back.