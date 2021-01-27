United Way offering online, drop-off tax filing assistance beginning February 1

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — With tax season around the corner, United Way is gearing up to help families across South Texas file their returns and put money in their pockets.

In 2020, United Way of Southern Cameron County prepared more than 5,000 tax returns and this year, they expect to do even more.

Through the volunteer income tax assistance — VITA— program, those who qualify may have their taxes prepared for free by certified income tax assistants.

This year, they’re introducing two online services — a self-preparation solution with no income limit and the other prepared by volunteers for individuals earning less than $57,000 annually.

Additionally, there is an in-person drop-off option for the less tech-savvy, which requires an appointment.

“It helps to promote social distancing,” said VITA Services Coordinator Mayela Moreno. “If they feel comfortable with that. That’s perfect, that would be my recommendation. But if they need to go to a site, they can call 2-1-1 and get a list of free VITA sites here in the RGV.”

Moreno says not having documentation ready is the biggest issue they come across, but if done correctly makes for a smooth process.

“My suggestion is to keep track of all the documents they receive and have them in a folder,” she said. “Also, what you can do is keep a copy of your tax return each year, and every time you go to the site bring that copy with you.”

These services open on February 1 and will be offered until April 15. The tax filing season opens on February 15.