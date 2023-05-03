CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United Way of Southern Cameron County’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of the organization’s new President & Chief Executive Officer.

Wendy De Leon began her new role on March 1 with help from former president and CEO Traci Wickett. Wickett retired in February after 27 years of service at United Way of Southern Cameron County.

“I am honored to have been selected to transition into this new role and I look forward to

continuing United Way of Southern Cameron County’s long history of partnering, convening and

collaborating to solve our community’s most pressing needs,” De Leon said.

De Leon’s ten-year tenure at United Way of Southern Cameron County ranges from executive

support, communications, marketing, event coordination and resource development. She was

one of thirty individuals nationwide selected by United Way Worldwide to participate in the

United Way LEAD program (Leaders Engaged in Accelerated Development).

She is a first-generation college student with a B.S. in Accounting from Western Governors University, a Brownsville native and Los Fresnos CISD alum.

De Leon is also a commissioner at the Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville, whose mission is to provide access to affordable housing to families like her own – growing up.

“As we look to the future, we are confident that Wendy will lead United Way of Southern Cameron County with the highest level of support, service and commitment to the community,” a release from United Way stated.