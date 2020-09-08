Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

United in Prayer telethon to take place

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Catholic officials are preparing for a telethon to help others affected by the pandemic.

This is the first time the diocese will host the telethon.

The telethon will be virtual and will be available on different social media platforms with the theme being United in Faith.

Bishop Mario Aviles with the diocese of Brownsville said this will help the catholic community grow and show support.

“We know that there is a lot of people now going through difficult times. With people sick at hospitals, or they have lost loved ones, they have lost their jobs. So, there is a lot of need of prayer and support,” said Bishop Aviles.

The telethon will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday