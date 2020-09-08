United in Prayer telethon to take place

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Catholic officials are preparing for a telethon to help others affected by the pandemic.

This is the first time the diocese will host the telethon.

The telethon will be virtual and will be available on different social media platforms with the theme being United in Faith.

Bishop Mario Aviles with the diocese of Brownsville said this will help the catholic community grow and show support.

“We know that there is a lot of people now going through difficult times. With people sick at hospitals, or they have lost loved ones, they have lost their jobs. So, there is a lot of need of prayer and support,” said Bishop Aviles.

The telethon will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.