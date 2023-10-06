MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the cancellation of the Mission Police Department’s National Night Out Event, the city of Mission announced an alternative.

“United in Kindness Walk” is a free event for the public that includes a dedication of a buddy bench, a kindness garden, art activities, games, free food, and a petting zoo.

In addition, there will be backpacks and school supplies distributed to support children in the community.

The United in Kindness Walk is scheduled for Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bannworth Park Pavilion located at 1822 N. Shary Rd.

For more information call (956) 580-8650.