MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On May 20 an unidentified animal sighting was reported to the McAllen Police Department.

An image of the sighting was taken and provided to the department. The sighting was reported in the area of North 23rd Street and Rice Avenue.

According to authorities, McAllen Animal Control Specialists have searched the area for the reported animal but to no avail.

Unidentified “cat-like” animal, photo courtesy: McAllen Police Department.

However, animal control learned from The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife that similar sightings have been reported in the area of North 23rd Street between Russell Road and Rogers Road.

The animal remains unidentified but is generally described as a “large cat-like animal”. As with all wildlife, handling of such animals should be referred to appropriate game officials.

Police take this opportunity to alert the community of these sightings and remind all persons to exercise caution when encountering wildlife.

Further sightings and efforts to capture such wildlife should be reported and referred to the Texas Parks and Wildlife at 1-800-792-1112 or McAllen Animal Control at 956-681-2124.

In an emergency, the public is urged to call 9-1-1.