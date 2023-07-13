MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First-class airman Don R. Marcell was laid to rest Thursday at 89 years old.

He served from 1951 through 1955.

George Rice, a representative for the Rio Grande Valley State Veteran Cemetery explained what it means to be an unaccompanied veteran.

“Today, we are here at the State Veterans Cemetery honoring and laying to rest an unaccompanied Veteran that did not have any loved ones or family members here for his final farewell,” Rice said.

The unaccompanied veteran program, which started in 2015, works across the state to bid farewell to veterans with both honor and dignity.

Rice says they have laid 22 unaccompanied Veterans to rest in the Valley cemetery and 227 veterans across the state of Texas.

Patriot Guard Riders, a voluntary organization, was also in attendance for Marcell’s burial.

Ricardo Salinas a member of the group explained what the organization does.

“We escort fallen Veterans from the funeral home to the church or sometimes just from the funeral homes directly to the cemetery here,” Salinas said.

Marcell’s flag was given to Dr. John Kelly, a former Army infantry, lieutenant, colonel and director of the State Veterans Cemetery Program.

Marcell received military honors during his burial.