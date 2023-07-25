MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery will hold an unaccompanied burial for U.S. Army Veteran Private First Class Aaron G. Becerra on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

PFC Becerra was born on December 25, 1931, and served from October 1955 to October 1957. He received the Good Conduct Medal for his service to his country.

PFC Becerra is not expected to have any next of kin attend his burial, according to cemetery officials.

The Rio Grande Valley Veterans Cemetery is encouraging the community to attend PFC Becerra’s service to ensure he is not buried alone.

Becerra will receive military honors and if no next-of-kin is present, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the U.S. flag on his behalf.