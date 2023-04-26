RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents at the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station found an unaccompanied two-year-old child within a group of migrants walking in the brush near Roma, according to a CBP news release.

As agents were conducting immigration inspections on all members of the group, they noticed the adults were distancing themselves from the child.

No one in the group claimed knowing or being related to the toddler. The child’s clothing had telephone numbers and names written all over, said the Border Patrol’s news release.

According to the news release, agents were able to find the child’s relatives by cross referencing the number.

“Extremely proud of our Border Patrol agents and their resourcefulness out in the field. Our Border Patrol ggents not only encountered a group but utilized cutting-edge technology to assist an unaccompanied child to have him rejoined with his family,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

The information obtained by agents will be turned over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement to reunite the child with family.