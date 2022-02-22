HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over the past year in Texas fueling up has meant paying a bit more at the pump. AAA Texas told ValleyCentral why and how the gas prices keep going up and what drivers can do to save some money at the pumps.

Daniel Armbruster, Spokesperson for AAA Texas, said since 2021 the cost of gas at the pumps has gone up.

“When we look at gas prices here in Texas, they’re about a dollar higher on average where they were a year ago .99 cents.” However, Armbruster said over time it can add up, “the average gas tank alone in Texas is now approximately $45 to fill up the gas tank. That’s $14 higher than what it was a year ago. If you’re filling that up 4 times a month, that’s really expensive for some families.”

He said one reason for the increase has to do with factors from overseas, one of them being the issues along the Russia-Ukraine border.

“For instance, the latest issue, of course, is Russia-Ukraine in the situation there and how the west will react could determine what Russia does with crude oil that they contribute to the global market,” said Armbruster.

Armbruster said when people think about what goes into the cost of a gallon of gasoline they should also think about the price of crude oil.

“So crude oil is of course fossil fuel as it comes out of the ground it’s pumped out of the ground and then it’s refined into gasoline that we use in our vehicles,” he said.

Armbruster added that potential relief could be if the Iran Nuclear Deal was back on the table for the United States.

“If that [Iran Nuclear Deal] were to come back on the table and sanctions would be lifted in Iran so that country could put more oil into the global market more crude oil that could potentially get a little relief.” Armbruster adds, “they could bring on about 500,000 barrels a day to the global market of crude oil which would help supply and demand globally.”

In the meantime, there are a few things drivers can do to save a few dollars at the pump.

“If you’re sitting at the stoplight and it turns green, and you slam on the gas in your car and it jerks back, that’s a jackrabbit acceleration. you don’t want to do that . Also, try to do all of your errands while you’re out and about, don’t go out, return home and go back out ,” said Armbruster.