UIL allows each school district to decide on mask protocols, event capacity

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday morning, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced updated COVID-19 safety guidelines related to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-34.

Effective March 10, Abbott announced that any Texas business will have the option to open to 100% capacity, and the statewide masks mandate will end.

UIL’s guideline updates are consistent with the Texas Education Agency (TEA), in which school boards may modify or eliminate mask related requirements.

Schools may also determine spectator capacity and seating arrangements for UIL events.

TEA schools are required to practice a stay-at-home period for individuals that test positive for the coronavirus or come in contact with somebody.

The stay-at-home period is based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. People may go back to school when they experience no symptoms:

— On day 10 after close contact exposure without testing.

— On day seven after close contact exposure and after receiving a negative test result.

Schools are also required to ask staff to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before participating in any UIL activity.

Parents are asked to no send students to UIL events that are showing COVID-19 symptoms or test positive.

To see the self-screening questions, and the full UIL COVID-19 guidelines, click here.