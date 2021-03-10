U.S. representatives from Texas share their take on how to handle ‘border crisis’

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott was in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Tuesday afternoon to talk about the increase of undocumented migrants crossing the border. U.S. representatives on both sides of the aisle were quick to react to his statements on the “humanitarian crisis” at the border

According to U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar, 100,000 migrants attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in February.

“Those numbers are high, no ifs, no buts,” said Cuellar, “They’re not as high as we had them in 2019 when we had 144,000 people come in May of 2019.”

Governor Abbott called the situation at the border a humanitarian crisis, and Cuellar agreed it was getting to that level.

“I would say in the next week or, so we are going to have a crisis, a humanitarian crisis,” said Cuellar.

Even though the total number of migrants is less than the peak in 2019, the pandemic is making the situation harder to handle than it had been in years past.

Cuellar said that people in desperate situations cannot afford to listen to President Joe Biden’s urge to remain in their home countries until the pandemic is under more control.

Border Patrol data show apprehensions are increasing monthly. In October 2020, there were 71,922 apprehensions. While in November, data showed 72,091 apprehensions. In January, data showed a significant spike with 78,323 apprehensions.

“Of course, they’re going to come,” said Cuellar. “Of course, they’re going to come. They’re not going to listen to the administration when they say, ‘don’t come now, come later’. Of course, they’re going to come.”

During his press conference in Mission, Governor Abbott called for increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain migrants at the border.

“The Biden administration does not want to talk about ICE…[it] is essential in this entire process and we expect the President to step up fully fund and actually add additional funding to the ICE program…,” said Abbott on Tuesday.

The idea was echoed by Republicans in Congress.

U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Texas District 28 in San Antonio, called for increased funding to agencies on the frontline, when asked what he believed the country could do to best stop the influx of migrants crossing the border.

“You gotta give resources to those that are doing the job, the men and women on the ground. The border patrol agents, the sheriffs, the police forces. Give the resources to them,” said Gonzales.

Cuellar argued that deterrents that were in the United States wouldn’t solve the real problem, and it wouldn’t stop anyone from trying to cross the border.

“For anybody that wants to say, ‘build the fence or the wall’, it’s not going to stop them [migrants]. So, we gotta be smarter,” said Cuellar.

He said the administration needs to focus on its outreach to stop migrants from leaving their home country in the first place.

“Do you want to play defense on the one-yard line called the U.S.-Mexico border? Or do you want to play defense on their 20-yard line, working with other countries to make sure they hold people there in a safe way before they come over to the U.S.?” said Cuellar.

In her press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the migrant situation on the U.S.-Mexico border was a top priority for President Biden.