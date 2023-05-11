BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several U.S. Senators met at the Brownsville border Thursday evening to discuss Biden’s Border Crisis.

Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Ted Budd (R-NC), and John Hoeven (R-ND) discussed how border policies will change as Title 42 is set to expire.

The United States is expected to see an influx of immigrants with the lifting of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy which has turned away migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“There are right now where we’re standing more than 22,000 people camp just south of the border,” Ted Cruz stated. “In less than a month, we’ve had over 35,000 Venezuelans cross illegally.”

On Monday, a record-breaking number of over 10,000 people on the border were apprehended at the Brownsville border. An additional 10,000 people were apprehended the following day.

During the conference, Cruz angrily expressed the end of Title 42 as an invasion for the nation, highlighting the number of dead bodies by crossing illegally and sexual assault cases by human trafficking.

“We’re experiencing modern day slavery,” Cruz continued. “Title 42 is expiring today and you know what happens tomorrow? Those numbers go up. This is an invasion and they [Biden administration] want the numbers to go up.”

The senators fear a humanitarian crisis will unfold, stressing on the economic and social influence opening the borders will have on the nation.

“It’s truly a humanitarian crisis,” Roger Marshall said. “We have to change policy.”

According to Brandon Judd, National Border Patrol Council President, 70,000 people are dying each year of fentanyl poisoning.

“It’s not just people coming illegally. The drugs. Look at all the drugs, the fentanyl, the drugs affecting every state in the nation, every state in the nation,” John Hoeven said.

While discussing Biden administration’s border crisis, the senators mentioned the number of immigrants entering the nation continues to multiply faster than they can be processed.

At most, 500 people will be returned to Mexico per day as thousands of people seeking asylum lineup at the border on a daily basis.

“You return 500 today, 1000 come across the next day,” Ted Budd said. “Let’s remember that if we want a strong county we have to have strong borders.”

Title 42 is set to expire at 10:59 p.m. local time on Thursday.