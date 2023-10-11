RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several residents from the South Texas region are stuck in Israel amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian war, U.S. Congressman Rep. Henry Cuellar announced.

Cuellar announced in a press release he is working to assist residents from South Texas out of the county, including 11 from Laredo.

“I have contacted my constituents over there, as well as their friends and families, and I’m working to get them home,” Cuellar said in his statement.

The U.S. State Department raised the advisory level for travel to Level 3.

“Flights are canceled out of Israel, but an announcement from the Biden Administration will be made soon regarding this matter,” Cuellar added.

Cuellar represents Texas’ 28th congressional district which serves Starr County, Laredo and south east parts of San Antonio.

Israel declared war on Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, after the group executed a surprise attack on the country early Saturday morning.

The Israeli-Palestinian crisis has claimed more than 1,200 lives, including 22 U.S. citizens, the Biden Administration announced.