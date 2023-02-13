HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Postal Service dedicated the LOVE 2023 Forever Stamps to America’s beloved pets.

This year marks the Postal Service’s 50th anniversary of the LOVE Stamp series that was first introduced in 1973.

The LOVE 2023 Forever Stamps feature a puppy and a kitten. Both are shown perched up on a red heart.

“Each stamp shows a kitten or puppy resting their front paws on a big red heart, perfectly capturing the love we have for these furry creatures — and their love for us in return,” a release from the U.S. Postal Service states. “These stamps are sure to add an adorable touch to your valentines, and are also suitable for use on letters and cards throughout the year.”

In years past, the Valentine’s Day stamp has featured a wide range of subjects including hearts, flowers, swans, chocolate kisses, candy hearts and more.

The stamps are issued in panes of 20. Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price, according to the U.S. Postal Service.