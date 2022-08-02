RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. News & World Report announced that a Rio Grande Valley hospital is ranked as one of the best in Texas for 2022-23.

According to South Texas Health System, the news agency ranked STHS No. 25 on the list of Best Regional Hospitals in Texas. It is the only hospital or healthcare system in the RGV to make the list.

“I am proud of the care and compassion our medical, clinical and support staff delivers to the community, and this recognition is a result of their commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety for our patients and the communities we serve,” said Chuck Stark, Regional Vice President, South Texas Health System.

U.S. News & World Report said to be considered among this year’s Best Regional Hospitals, a hospital or healthcare system commonly had to outperform in at least seven of the procedures and conditions; including risk-adjusted survival, patient experience, level of nursing care, and how successfully each hospital gets patients back home.

The report collected and assessed data from South Texas Health System’s acute-care facilities in STHS McAllen, STHS Edinburg, STHS Heart, and STHS Children’s, as well as STHS Behavioral, said the news release.