McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Marshals executed an arrest warrant at a Motel 6 in McAllen.

Execution of the warrant began Thursday morning and carried into the afternoon at the motel, which is located near 6th and 10th Street, officials with the U.S. Marshals said.

A man who was wanted out of Brownsville for aggravated robbery was located in McAllen and taken into custody. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Brownsville.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said they assisted in the arrest.