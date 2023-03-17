HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development’s annual formula grants announced communities in the 34th District of Texas will receive a total of $21,277,764.

“Housing is a basic necessity, and everyone should be afforded the opportunity to live in a safe, reliable home,” stated U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-District 34. “Funding opportunities like these allow our cities and counties to collaborate with community organizations to address and supply basic needs for families across South Texas.”

Allocations include programs such as Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships, and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG).

The total allocations have been provided to the following South Texas cities and counties:

Brownsville Total: $3,839,303

CDBG: $2,581,603

HOME: $1,028,249

ESG: $229,451

Edinburg Total: $1,060,262

CDBG: $1,060,262

Harlingen Total: $1,200,935

CDBG: $834,463

HOME: $366,472

Hidalgo County Total: $10,776,206

CDBG: $7,727,601

HOME: $2,385,120

ESG: $663,485

McAllen Total: $2,528,541

CDBG: $1,747,593

HOME: $634,001

ESG: $146,947

Pharr Total: $1,172,535

CDBG: $1,172,535

San Benito Total: $333,510

CDBG: $333,510

