HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development’s annual formula grants announced communities in the 34th District of Texas will receive a total of $21,277,764.
“Housing is a basic necessity, and everyone should be afforded the opportunity to live in a safe, reliable home,” stated U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-District 34. “Funding opportunities like these allow our cities and counties to collaborate with community organizations to address and supply basic needs for families across South Texas.”
Allocations include programs such as Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships, and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG).
The total allocations have been provided to the following South Texas cities and counties:
Brownsville Total: $3,839,303
- CDBG: $2,581,603
- HOME: $1,028,249
- ESG: $229,451
Edinburg Total: $1,060,262
- CDBG: $1,060,262
Harlingen Total: $1,200,935
- CDBG: $834,463
- HOME: $366,472
Hidalgo County Total: $10,776,206
- CDBG: $7,727,601
- HOME: $2,385,120
- ESG: $663,485
McAllen Total: $2,528,541
- CDBG: $1,747,593
- HOME: $634,001
- ESG: $146,947
Pharr Total: $1,172,535
- CDBG: $1,172,535
San Benito Total: $333,510
- CDBG: $333,510
Information on CPD can be found here.