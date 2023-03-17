HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development’s annual formula grants announced communities in the 34th District of Texas will receive a total of $21,277,764.

“Housing is a basic necessity, and everyone should be afforded the opportunity to live in a safe, reliable home,” stated U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-District 34. “Funding opportunities like these allow our cities and counties to collaborate with community organizations to address and supply basic needs for families across South Texas.” 

Allocations include programs such as Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships, and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG).  

The total allocations have been provided to the following South Texas cities and counties: 

Brownsville Total: $3,839,303 

  • CDBG: $2,581,603 
  • HOME: $1,028,249 
  • ESG: $229,451 

Edinburg Total:  $1,060,262 

  • CDBG: $1,060,262 

Harlingen Total: $1,200,935 

  • CDBG: $834,463 
  • HOME: $366,472  

Hidalgo County Total: $10,776,206 

  • CDBG: $7,727,601 
  • HOME: $2,385,120 
  • ESG: $663,485 

McAllen Total: $2,528,541 

  • CDBG: $1,747,593 
  • HOME: $634,001 
  • ESG: $146,947 

Pharr Total: $1,172,535 

  • CDBG: $1,172,535 

San Benito Total: $333,510 

  • CDBG: $333,510 

Information on CPD can be found here