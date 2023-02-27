MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection offers say they seized over $550,000 of cocaine in two separate incidents at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, agents at the Anzalduas International Bridge inspected a blue Pontiac sedan crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

According to the release, agents discovered six packages of alleged cocaine weighing 13.80 pounds hidden in the car.

A short time later, agents say they found 12 packages of cocaine hidden in a gold Ford Explorer crossing the same bridge.

The drugs weighed nearly 29 pounds. The drugs from both seizures had a street value of $571,000.