LAGUNA VISTA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 80 year-old kite surfer was rescued off of Laguna Vista by the United States Coast Guard.

Witnesses notified the Port Isabel Police on Thursday of a distressed kite surfer in the Laguna Madre, according to a news release.

(Source: U.S. Coast Guard press release) (Source: U.S. Coast Guard press release)

An aircrew arrived at the scene, 500 yards off the coast, where they deployed two life rafts and transported the kite surfer to shore.

The 80 year-old man was reported to be in stable condition.