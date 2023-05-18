HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agent Jesse Moreno with the U.S. Border Patrol stopped by the ValleyCentral Studios to talk recruitment and what to expect if you do sign up for service.

Agent Moreno said after September 11, 2001, the U.S. Border Patrol’s mission became more important.

“After 9/11 there was a big hiring push. We had a number of agents come on board and at this time, they are now retiring or phasing out. Right now we have about 18,000 Border Patrol agents across the nation and we’re looking to get about 21,000. In the Rio Grande Valley, we have about 3,200.

For those who are interested in joining, the Border Patrol currently has a $10,000 hiring incentive after the individual completes the Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, New Mexico.

“Once you go to the requirements of physical, medical, all the background investigation polygraph, then you go to the Artesia and when you complete that, there’s a $10,000 check basically waiting for you,” said Moreno.

Anyone under the age of 40 that is a U.S. Citizen, and has a valid driver’s license with no felony convictions and no domestic violence convictions is eligible.

As for training, Moreno says, “You’ll be working Monday through Friday. You will be trained in firearms, the use of arrest techniques, policies, and procedures, and administrative background. You will be getting paid, you’re gonna be saving money because you’re gonna be getting breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is a paramilitary type of training. It is difficult. You have to study and know what it is that you’re doing there but it is a very challenging, rewarding career.

For more information visit U.S. Customs and Border Protection or call 956-289-4803.