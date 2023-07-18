HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS4 spoke with Sgt. Salvador Carmona with the Harlingen Police Department to get the word out for Operation Slow Down, a Texas Department of Transportation initiative.

Operation Slow Down is a TxDOT campaign that runs from July 14 through the 30.

Carmona explained to viewers how the city of Harlingen has seen 394 crashes within the summer months 180 of those being related to speed.

“We want to slow down the entire Valley, we want to slow down all of Texas,” he said. “We haven’t had a death-free day in the state of Texas since November 7 of 2000.”

Carmona urges drivers to slow down for people on the side of the road and slow down as the weather changes.

Citations for speeding run anywhere from $200 to $500 but in a construction zone it could be even double.