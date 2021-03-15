TxDOT warns public of increases in pedestrian deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) warned that pedestrian deaths continue to rise in the state.

Currently, they now account for 1 in 5 of all traffic fatalities. TxDOT’s news release said in 2019 alone, 5,975 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, resulting in 669 deaths, a 5% increase in fatalities over the previous year. Another 1,317 people were seriously injured, said TxDOT’s news release.

Since 2015, TxDOT has spent $153 million in federal and state funding to upgrade sidewalks, curbs, and striping for pedestrian accessibility, safety, and mobility.

TxDOT said crash reports from law enforcement indicate the two leading causes for pedestrian fatalities are pedestrians failing to follow traffic safety laws and being struck when crossing streets and roadways. Motorists failing to yield the right of way, driving distracted, or driving too fast.

In March TxDOT said they will begin a socially distanced outreach campaign near intersections and high traffic areas in the state’s major cities. The purpose is to deliver messages where people most need to see them at street level.

This “walking billboard” public education effort will use stark, attention-grabbing visuals reminding motorists and pedestrians that “pedestrians don’t come with airbags” and ” you can’t fix a pedestrian at a body shop.”

TxDOT’s pedestrian safety campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, said the agency.