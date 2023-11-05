PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced road closures due to the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.
Closures will begin from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5 through Saturday, Nov. 11.
The road closure schedules are the following:
|Date
|Time
|Closure
|Sunday, Nov. 5 through Saturday, Nov. 11
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|I-2 westbound frontage road will be closed between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard. The Cage Boulevard exit ramp will be closed during this time.
|Sunday, Nov. 5 through Saturday, Nov. 11
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|I-69C northbound frontage road between I-2 and SH495 will be closed.
|Sunday, Nov. 5 through Saturday, Nov. 11
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|Jackson Road underpass will be closed. Drivers will be rerouted.
|Sunday, Nov. 5 through Saturday, Nov. 11
|8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
|U.S. Business 83 underpass will be closed. Drivers will be rerouted.
All work is weather permitting.