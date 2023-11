PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers of upcoming traffic starting Nov. 27.

Traffic will be affected in the areas of I-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes in Pharr and McAllen.

Road crews will redirect traffic to the newly constructed main lanes between Sugar Road and Jackson Road.

During the transition, drivers are to expect full nightly closures on the expressway from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Cage Boulevard and Jackson Avenue.