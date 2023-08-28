PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced upcoming closures due to the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.

Closures will begin from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 through Friday, Sept. 1.

The underpasses that will be affected are the Cage Boulevard underpass at I-2, Jackson Road underpass at I-2 and the SH495 underpass at I-69C.

The road closure schedule is the following:

Date Time Closure Monday, Aug. 28 through Wednesday, Aug. 30 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. I-2 westbound Frontage road will be closed between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 1 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. I-2 westbound Frontage road will be closed between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard Monday, Aug. 28 through Friday, Sept. 1 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. I-69C southbound and northbound Frontage roads will be closed between SH495 and I-2 westbound Frontage road Friday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Aug. 26 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Right lane closure of I-2 eastbound main lanes between McColl Road and Jackson Road exit Sunday, Aug. 27 through Friday, Sept. 1 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Single lane closure of I-69C north and southbound Frontage road between I-2 and Sioux Road Monday, Aug. 28 through Friday, Sept. 1 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Right lane closure on I-2 eastbound main lane between Jackson Road exit and Sugar Road exit

All work is weather permitting.